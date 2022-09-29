Lake Louise named one of the world's 10 most beautiful fall destinations

People in Alberta are aware of the beauty that Lake Louise brings in the fall. It seems the world has noticed as well.

According to a new report from Eden’s Gate, Lake Louise is in the world’s top 10 most beautiful fall destinations.

It is also number one in Canada!

The report looked at the total number of pins and boards on Pinterest to see what global destinations caught people’s attention as the leaves turned.

And with 58,297 pinned posts on Pinterest, Lake Louise in Canada takes the ninth spot globally, 2nd spot in North America, and number one in Canada.

It is one of the best spots to watch the larches change, and there are several hikes in the area to check out to take in all the fall beauty.

At the top of the list is Seoul, South Korea, with a total of 176,202 pins on Pinterest. The South Korean capital caught people’s attention with many different things to check out, like its modern skyscrapers, pop culture, high-tech subways, Buddhist temples, palaces, and blossom trees.

In second place is Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, with 93,502 pins on Pinterest. Neuschwanstein Castle is a 19th-century historic palace on a hill in southwest Bavaria. Germany is home to 2 out of the top 20 locations, with The Bavarian Alps in the 18th spot.

Loire Valley in France is third place, with 83,040 pins on Pinterest. The Loire Valley spans over 280 kilometres in central France’s middle section of the Loire River, creating beautiful views during fall months. Loire Valley had the highest number of boards analyzed at 1,026!