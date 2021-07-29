Canada wins gold medal in rowing at Tokyo Olympics

The Canadian women’s eight boat won Canada’s third gold medal of the Olympics with an outstanding rowing performance.

With a time of 5:59.13, Canada topped the podium that included New Zealand winning silver and China winning the bronze medal. The race was 2000m in length, with Canada coming in first by less than one full second over the Kiwis.

A ROW FOR GOLD 🇨🇦🥇 Canada's women's eight boat claims gold in women's 8 rowing at #Tokyo2020 AND a gold medal worthy reaction 🙌https://t.co/Yhi5ESvBwx pic.twitter.com/66nYOBm3qD — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 30, 2021

The United States came in fourth in the event, while Australia placed fifth as the Romanians placed sixth.

Canada has won five previous medals in the women’s eight boat race.

The country picked up gold at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics, silver at Atlanta in 1996, bronze at Sydney in 2000, and a silver medal at London back in 2012.

Canadians Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and coxswain Kristen Kit made up the winning boat.

The rowing gold was Canada’s first in a team event of the Tokyo Olympics, after Maggie Mac Neil won in the 100 m butterfly event while Maude Charron came out on top in the women’s 64 kg weightlifting event.