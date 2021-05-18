Trudeau government has started discussing reopening of Canada-US border: report

Early discussions around the reopening of the Canada-US border have begun in Ottawa, according to a new report published this week.

Citing three people “familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg said senior officials have begun to formally talk about options for how to proceed with the next steps.

On Tuesday, Canada’s Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc issued a statement saying the federal government is prepared to discuss “specific” requests.

“We always welcome the opportunity to discuss how we can work together,” said LeBlanc.

In the meantime, “we are focused on effective measures to get Canadians through this pandemic.”

As it currently stands, the border closure between Canada and the United States is in place until at least May 21.