The vast majority of Canadians who have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have expressed feeling “no regrets” about getting jabbed.

According to a new study from the Angus Reid Institute, only 2% of Canadians who have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot have expressed “total regret” about having had it.

Nearly half (48%) say they’re totally pleased with their decision, and while 44% of respondents said they would have rather received either Pfizer or Moderna, they’re still “okay with their choice.”

Canada’s recently received millions of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which has resulted in provinces around the country reducing reliance on the AstraZeneca brand.

Angus Reid also reports that the percentage of Canadians who have opted to get vaccinated has improved significantly since the fall. In September, 39% of Canadians polled said they would receive a COVID-19 vaccine “ASAP” compared to 82% of respondents in May.

The institute also points out the progress Canada has made in regards to the vaccine rollout, whose per capita vaccination rate has more than tripled in the country since mid-March.

Angus Reid says Canada has now “nearly caught up to the United States” when it comes to vaccinations per capita.

The percentage of Canadians unwilling to get the vaccine continues to hover around 10% although its slowly decreasing, as per the report.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada could have a much more normal summer if 75% of Canadians receive at least one dose of a vaccine. He said having three-quarters of Canadians vaccinated would allow travel and group size restrictions to loosen.