Canada to face USA in women's hockey gold medal game for fourth straight Olympics

There’s nothing quite like a Canada-USA matchup for an Olympic hockey gold medal.

After Canada’s 10-3 win over Switzerland and the Americans’ 4-1 win over Switzerland, the two neighbouring (don’t forget the “u”) countries will face off in the women’s hockey gold medal game for the fourth straight Olympic Games.

The match begins Wednesday at 11:10 pm ET/ 8:10 pm PT.

The two teams have combined for all six Olympic gold medals in women’s hockey history.

The Americans beat Canada for the gold in the 2018 epic shootout, their first triumph on the Olympic stage since beating the Canadians at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan. Canada topped their rivals in 2002, 2010, and 2014 while winning gold over Sweden in 2006.

Canada boasts seven of the top eight scorers at the Olympics, with Sarah Nurse’s four goals and 12 assists leading the field. Brianne Jenner’s potted nine goals for Canada in its six games, while Olympic rookie Sarah Fillier trails just behind her with eight.

Canada has trailed just once at these Olympics, falling 2-1 to the Americans before storming back to a 4-2 win to close out the preliminary round. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say this is the most impressive women’s hockey team Canada has ever assembled at the Olympics.

But the Americans aren’t any slouches, either, having outscored their opponents 28-8 in six matches. Led by four-time Olympian Hillary Knight’s five goals and four assists in the tournament, the Americans survived falling 1-0 to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals and have remained a force throughout the Games.

When it comes to recent championship games, Canada topped the USA last summer at the women’s hockey world championships with a win in overtime. But the Americans had dominated the event since 2013, winning the five previous events.

Canada enters the match as the betting favourite, opening with -200 odds per Coolbet. Get your food, drinks, and cheers ready. It’s shaping up to be one heck of a hockey game.