Canada beats arch-rival USA in Olympic women's hockey

Team Canada is still perfect in Olympic women’s hockey, after securing a win over their arch-rival.

Canada beat USA 4-2 in Beijing to take first place in Group A with a 4-0 record. The United States finishes second with a 3-1 record.

Brianne Jenner (2), Jamie Lee Rattray, and Marie-Philip Poulin scored the goals for Canada. Dani Cameranesi and Alex Carpenter answered for USA.

The Americans outshot Canada 53-27, as Canadian goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens made 51 saves in the win. Desbiens’s 51-save performance set a new Canadian record for saves in an Olympic hockey game (men’s or women’s).

The pass from Fillier🔥 The finish from Jenner 🔥 Canada takes a 1-0 lead on a power play goal by Brianne Jenner

Canada opened the scoring on a first-period power play when Jenner converted a pass from Sarah Fillier. The rest of the scoring was done during an 8:08 span in the second period, beginning with two American goals scored 2:17 apart which gave USA a 2-1 lead.

USA’s lead lasted 26 seconds, as Sarah Nurse pounced on a loose puck and set up Jenner for her second goal of the game. Rattray scored 2:25 later to give Canada the lead, converting on a pass from Natalie Spooner — the tournament’s leading scorer with 11 points in four games.

Poulin scored the insurance marker on a penalty shot, with the Canadian captain beating Madeline Rooney stick side.

BRIANNE JENNER 🚨 Right after the U.S. took a 2-1 lead Jenner ties things up 2-2

Jamie Lee Rattray continues to impress at her first Olympic Games 🔥 Another goal for Canada and it is 🇨🇦 3-2 🇺🇸

MARIE-PHILIP POULIN 🔥🔥🔥 Captain Clutch with a NASTY penalty shot goal to make it

🇨🇦 4-2 🇺🇸

Canada will play the third-place team from Group B in the quarterfinals later this week, while USA will face the country that finishes second in Group B. Barring a major upset, Canada and USA will play again in the gold medal game next week. USA is the defending Olympic champion, while Canada is the reigning world champion.