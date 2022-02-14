Canada will play for gold in Olympic women's hockey after blowout win over Swiss

Canada will play for gold in women’s hockey once again.

A 10-3 win over Switzerland in the semifinals has put Canada in the Olympic gold medal game in Beijing.

Canada dominated from start to finish, outshooting Switzerland 63-13. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice for Canada, with other goals coming from Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner, Emma Maltais, Jamie Lee Rattray, Blayre Turnbull, Erin Ambrose, Reneta Fast, and Claire Thompson.

Canada has earned gold or silver in every women’s hockey tournament since women’s hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. They lost the gold medal game to USA four years ago in Pyeongchang.

🇨🇦 Claire Thompson 🇨🇦 The Princeton alum opens the scoring for Canada against Switzerland 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/lYFtjlt85F — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

JAMIE LEE RATTRAY 🇨🇦 At her first Olympic Games Rattray is on fire 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qPA4zuji0v — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

Team Canada has been on a roll in Beijing, blowing out every opponent they’ve faced, with the exception of a narrow 4-2 win over USA in the last game of the round robin.

Canada will play the winner of USA-Finland in the other semifinal, with the gold medal game set for Wednesday 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.