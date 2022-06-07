Canada Soccer now offering 2-for-1 tickets for Thursday's BC Place match

After more drama than anyone would have liked, the Canadian men’s national soccer team will finally make its long-awaited return to BC Place this week.

Thursday’s match against Curaçao will be played, Canada Soccer has confirmed. Players returned to training on Monday, following a three-day strike that resulted in the cancellation of Sunday’s match against Panama.

“Canada Soccer and the Men’s National Team players, who returned to training on Monday, confirmed that they look forward to facing Curaçao in Concacaf Nations League,” Canada Soccer said in a media release this afternoon. “Canada Soccer and the Men’s National Team players are excited to see their fans this Thursday 9 June at BC Place in Vancouver.”

Curaçao isn’t as big a draw as Iran or even Panama, but the match still represents a chance to see Canada’s star players, as the likes of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are available to head coach John Herdman. Davies hasn’t played in Vancouver since his last match as a member of Whitecaps FC in 2018.

It may be the only chance for fans in Vancouver to see the men’s national team play before it heads to Qatar in November.

The past few weeks have been a PR challenge for Canada Soccer, which also cancelled a previously scheduled match against Iran. So to help boost ticket sales before the match, Canada Soccer is now offering a 2-for-1 ticket deal.

“Canada Soccer thanks the nation for its ongoing support of our National Teams,” Canada Soccer said in an email to fans this afternoon. “In recognition of this support, we are pleased to extend a special buy one, get one ticket offer for all fans.”

Tickets can now be had for as low as $32.75, including tax and Ticketmaster fees if bought in multiples of two (up to a maximum of eight).