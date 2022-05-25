Alphonso Davies part of Canada's loaded squad confirmed for Vancouver matches

Canada’s World Cup-bound men’s national soccer team is sending a loaded lineup to Vancouver next month for a pair of matches at BC Place.

Canada hosts Iran in an international friendly on June 5, prior to a CONCACAF Nations League match against Curaçao on June 9. They’ll then travel to Honduras for a second Nations League match on June 13.

The list of players on Canada’s roster includes our country’s top men’s soccer star, Alphonso Davies.

Davies hasn’t suited up for the national team since November 16, 2021, in Edmonton, after suffering from myocarditis beginning in January.

The former Vancouver Whitecaps star hasn’t played a match at BC Place since October 28, 2018 — his last MLS match before joining Bayern Munich.

Other big-name players confirmed for the international window are Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio, Milan Borjan, and Atiba Hutchinson.

Davies isn’t the only former Whitecaps player that will wear the maple leaf, as Maxime Crépeau, Doneil Henry, and Sam Adekugbe are on the roster. Current Whitecaps FC striker Lucas Cavallini has also been named to the team.

“These are three opportunities to take steps forward with this group of players in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” said Canada’s head coach John Herdman. “Every minute together is crucial as we prepare to work collectively to give us the best chance to perform against some of the world’s best on the biggest stage.”

Every match Canada plays between now and November is a tune-up for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ranked No. 21 in the world, Iran should pose a tough test for the 38th-ranked Canadians.

“There isn’t a minute that can be wasted in this moment. Our group of players that competed across 20 matches as part of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers created a foundation of trust, belief, and confidence in each other, so bringing them together and continuing to find that next level will be key to our success in Qatar.”

On an individual level, these matches are also a test for the players to prove they belong on the squad that gets picked for Qatar.

“There are some areas in the team that we would like to strengthen prior to Qatar,” said Herdman. “We are looking to assess specific profiles of players that can contribute to our tactical approach against tier-one opponents.”

Tickets are still available for both home matches via Ticketmaster. Lower bowl seats for the Iran match are only available currently if you buy a two-match pack. The matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, which can be viewed online at OneSoccer.ca and Telus Optik TV on channel 980.

Here’s a look at the full roster named by Canada Soccer today: