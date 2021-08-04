Canada Sevens Vancouver rugby tickets go on sale next week

Tickets for Canada Sevens Vancouver go on sale next week, in advance of the highly anticipated return of next month’s tournament.

Rugby sevens returns to BC Place September 18-19, with tickets going on sale to the general public on August 12 at 10 am PT. Tournament subscription holders will have a 48-hour pre-sale opportunity starting August 10.

Ticket pricing and attending teams will be released within the next week prior to tickets going on-sale, Rugby Canada says.

Ticket inventory will be quite limited, unless and until the province moves into Stage 4 of the Provincial Restart Plan before the tournament opens. Until then, tournament organizers are planning to operate at 50% capacity in the lower bowl and suite sections of BC Place.

BC could move into Stage 4 by September 7, though rising case counts driven by the Delta variant could change that. The province reported 342 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, though only 35% of those cases came from the Lower Mainland.

“The health and safety of players, spectators, and all involved in the event remains the top priority as all stakeholders continue to closely monitor global developments,” Rugby Canada announced in a media release.

With health and safety in mind, there will be no general admission seating, as all tickets will have a reserved location. Only digital tickets will be issued, with a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

BC Place will become cashless, with only debit and credit payments being accepted.

“Events aren’t able to move forward in today’s pandemic-influenced environment without a number of stakeholders working together,” said Jamie Levchuk, Rugby Canada’s Managing Director of Business Operations. “Sincere thanks to the Governments of BC and Sport Hosting Vancouver for their support of this world-renowned event. We also have a dedicated family of corporate supporters led by global title sponsor HSBC, global partner DHL, and our Premier Partner Grosvenor, while the Government of Canada has continually supported this event since its debut in 2015.”

In addition to the men’s tournament, World Rugby announced earlier today that both the Vancouver and Edmonton events will include a Women’s 7s “Fast 4” tournament, featuring four of the top Women’s 7s national teams in the world playing for the title.