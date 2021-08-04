BC health officials announce 342 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 342 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 150,973.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 1,764 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 55 individuals are currently hospitalized, 23 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 66 new cases, 388 total active cases

66 new cases, 388 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 57 new cases, 258 total active cases

57 new cases, 258 total active cases Interior Health: 171 new cases, 945 total active cases

171 new cases, 945 total active cases Northern Health: 13 new cases, 52 total active cases

13 new cases, 52 total active cases Island Health: 32 new cases, 109 total active cases

32 new cases, 109 total active cases Outside of Canada: Three new cases, 12 total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,772 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 81.5% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,924,257 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

147,409 people who tested positive have now recovered.