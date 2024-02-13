10 best fan-generated Canucks songs of all time

It’s been a long time since the Vancouver Canucks had fans literally singing their praises.

But with the team in first place, Vancouver’s Nate Torres recently dropped a new single named after Rick Tocchet.

What’s next, car flags?

Here’s a list of the best fan-generated Canucks songs of all time.

10. Black red yellow

Terell Safadi was ahead of his time, dropping a tribute to the Canucks’ flying skate jersey back in 2011.

9. Making Love to the Vancouver Canucks

It doesn’t get more random than this early 2000s banger from Ivan Hrvatska.

The catchy chorus goes like this: “Score score score Vancouver Canucks, win win win Vancouver Canucks, gimme goal gimme goal Vancouver Canucks, then we make love to the Stanley Cup.”

8. Under John Tortorella

There’s no shortage of parody songs to choose from by famed super-fan Clay Imoo and beloved Canucks anthem singer Marie Hui.

In the summer of 2013, they quickly capitalized on the hype surrounding the hiring of John Tortorella as head coach. Good thing they got in early because his popularity was short-lived.

7. Trap it Like it’s Hot

It was hard to beat “Trap it Like it’s Hot” (more on that later) but @smoothmedia gave it a good shot with “Trap it Like it’s Hot.” What it lacks in vocal talent, it more than makes up for in creativity.

They worked in lyrics like “I’ll check you tighter than Dave Pratt’s leather pants,” and even included Alain Vigneault freestyle rapping.

6. Holding out for Bonino

The original Pass it to Bulis duo of Daniel Wagner and Harrison Mooney put together an instant classic when they came up with “Holding Out For Bonino.”

With Mooney belting out “I need Bonino,” it’s sung from the perspective of Jim Benning prior to the Ryan Kesler trade in 2014.

5. Playoff push (Bertuzzi Naslund scores!)

Simple, yet effective, Playoff push is a 2003 rap song by Ink Operated that incorporates Tom Larscheid and John Shorthouse saying “Bertuzzi, Naslund, scores” into the chorus.

My favourite line? “Our team’s stacked up, no matter who you choose, we can win the Stanley Cup with the Manitoba Moose.”

4. How the West Was One

At the height of the Canucks’ popularity in 2011, Kyprios dropped “How the West Was One.”

The song was as catchy as it was clever.

3. Trapper’s Delight

There are so many clever lines from “Trapper’s Delight” in 2007, but this one’s pretty good:

“Hey fans, it’s Bobby Lou, and you know I”ll make that stop. No beach balls get by me you know, not even in Photoshop.”

2. Bure Bure

The “Bure Bure” song went viral — before viral was even a thing — when it came out in 1992.

The song, written for the Russian Rocket during his rookie season in 1991-92, was even played at the Pacific Coliseum after some of his goals.

1. It’s Called the Todd Bertuzzi

Heavy Eric is the OG of Canucks parody songwriters, and “It’s Called the Todd Bertuzzi” was his biggest hit. The Elvis-impersonating lyrical genius rhymed Bertuzzi with Lenarduzzi (among other things) in this toe-tapping tune.