BC Lions lose star defensive lineman Mathieu Betts to NFL team

Mathieu Betts is leaving the Lions for… the Lions.

The BC Lions’ star defensive lineman has signed a free agent contract with the NFL’s Detroit Lions, according to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Clarification on this, he’s signing as a free agent as opposed to a futures deal, since the #SuperBowl has now past. But ultimately it’s the same result — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 13, 2024

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player last season. A 28-year-old product of Kingston, Ontario, Betts was the first Canadian to win the award in 17 years.

Betts has four years of CFL experience, playing two seasons in Edmonton (2019 and 2021) before moving to BC in 2022. He led the CFL in sacks (18) last season, which set a new single-season sacks record by a Canadian player.

This marks the second year in a row that the Lions have lost a star player to the NFL. Nathan Rourke left for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season before moving on to the New England Patriots late in the season.