Canada and Qatar to drop most spots in post-World Cup FIFA ranking

Canada and Qatar have a few things in common when it comes to the beautiful game.

Along with USA and Mexico, Canada will host the next men’s edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Qatar just finished hosting themselves following Sunday’s thrilling final.

Both Canada and Qatar also hold the dubious distinction of being the only teams at the 2022 tournament to fail to earn a single point.

That helps explain why the two countries will fall the most places in the next FIFA men’s world ranking.

Canada and Qatar will fall 12 spots each, more than any other countries, when the next FIFA ranking is revealed on Thursday, according to Dale Johnson of ESPN. It’ll push both countries outside the top 50, with Canada dropping to 53rd. Qatar will be ranked 62nd.

Five countries failed to win a match in Qatar, with Wales, Denmark, and Serbia representing the three. Should be no surprise then that they’re all falling too.

Wales will drop nine spots to 28th, Denmark down eight spots to 18th, and Serbia down eight spots to 29th.

Despite losing in the quarter-final, Brazil will retain the top spot in the men’s world ranking. They’re followed by Argentina (2nd) and France (3rd), as the World Cup champs and runners-up each move up one spot each.

The United States is now the top team in CONCACAF, moving up three spots to 13th. Mexico has fallen two spots to 15th.

The Canadian men’s national team enjoyed a meteoric rise up the FIFA rankings since 2017, when it was ranked 120th. Canada reached an all-time men’s record high in February, when they rose to 33rd in the world. The team fell to 43rd in June before rising again to 41st before Qatar.

New FIFA Ranking top 20, according to ESPN: