Excuse us if we don’t have many words to describe that FIFA World Cup final.

In penalties, Argentina toppled France 4-2 (after the score was 3-3 in the game overall) to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina appeared set to win the game twice, both in regulation and extra time before Kylian Mbappe’s 117th minute penalty (and a hat-trick goal) tied up the game at three goals apiece.

Ten minutes earlier, Lionel Messi scored his second of the match to give Argentina a 3-2 lead.

LEO MESSI HAS PUT ARGENTINA ON TOP! THE MOST HEROIC MOMENT FOR A MAN FULL OF HEROISM! 🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xZcTiKyfWv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2022

For about 75 minutes, it looked pretty clear that Argentina were to become world champions once again. But Mbappe had other plans.

In the 80th minute, Mbappe was awarded a penalty, with his French side down 2-0. Mbappe converted from the spot, but France needed a bit of magic to put themselves truly back in the game.

Less than two minutes seconds later, Mbappe found it, striking a slick volley to even the game up at two goals apiece.

DON'T. GO. ANYWHERE! Kylian Mbappe scores a second goal 97 seconds after his first and we are all tied up in Qatar! 🇫🇷 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/7ABSipxKWI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2022

For an event that often seems dominated by players coming out of nowhere, it was a game dominated by superstars.

Messi (who else?) scored both the game’s opening goal and helped set up on Angel Di Maria’s marker to win his first World Cup, and the first for Argentina in 36 years.

Messi opened the scoring after being awarded a penalty.

13 minutes later, he got the attack going on a cheeky team goal that doubled Argentina’s lead over France.

One of the goals of the tournament as Argentina picks apart France on their way to a 2-0 lead! Ángel Di María caps it off and is left in tears! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DZrca5n6BF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2022

Messi, age 35, became the first player to ever score in every knockout round game in the men’s World Cup.

Mbappe won the tournament’s Golden Boot with eight goals, but that’s little consolation without being able to win the actual tournament.

France were the defending World Cup champions, while Argentina last played in the 2014 Final which they lost 1-0 to Germany.

Argentina dropped their opening match of the tournament — a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia — before reeling off five wins in a row, including knockout wins over Australia, Netherlands, Croatia.

France, meanwhile, dropped their final group stage game to Tunisia, but beat Poland, England, and Morocco en route to the final.

Canada dropped all three games in their group stage, facing off in a Group F that featured two tournament semifinalists in Morocco and Croatia as well as former World No. 2 Belgium.

The next men’s FIFA World Cup is set for 2026, though the women’s World Cup is right around the corner, kicking off July 20 next summer in Australia.