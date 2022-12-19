Argentina-born broadcaster brought to tears in epic World Cup call (VIDEO)

You don’t have to be from Argentina or speak Spanish to love this.

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup for the third time in its history Sunday in Qatar, capturing the title for the first time since 1986.

It was a storybook finish for Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest soccer player of all-time, who scored two goals for Argentina in what was likely the last World Cup appearance for the 35-year-old.

The 2022 World Cup Final was perhaps the greatest match of all-time, with Argentina beating France in penalties after the thrilling game was tied 3-3.

To get an idea of what it meant to the Argentinian people, check out the goal call from Andrés Cantor. The Buenos Aires-born commentator called the game for Telemundo in the United States and was overcome with emotion when the country of his birth finally won.

You won’t find a better goal call anywhere else in the world:

brb watching this and crying pic.twitter.com/YAxonqaaD7 — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) December 18, 2022

“It was a roller coaster of emotion,” Cantor said of the video, which has gone viral, in an interview with Today. “It was just up and down, up and down, and anything could have happened. I was just trying to be calm, cool, and collected, but I was overwhelmed by emotions with the last PK. Because me saying… ‘Argentina champion of the world’ was 36 and a half years in the waiting.”

“Me saying ‘Argentina: Campeón del Mundo’ (Argentina: Champion of the World) was 36 and a half years in the waiting.” — Andrés Cantor@Telemundo’s @AndresCantorGOL opens up to @hodakotb and @craigmelvin about the emotional moment declaring Argentina’s #FIFAWorldCup win 🇦🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/vVJfIB7bdj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 19, 2022

Almost 6am in Doha, sun coming up. Drained of emotions and a long, long work day. Not a bit tired. Total happiness and in gratitude. 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 — ANDRES CANTOR (@AndresCantorGOL) December 19, 2022

Back in Buenos Aires, Argentinians filled the streets in celebration, shown here with this incredible drone footage:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALE PETRA (@alepetra_)

Argentina’s players boarded a flight home from Qatar on Monday, with a celebration planned for Tuesday in Buenos Aires.