"We have all hands on deck": Canada Post service resumes after weather delays

If you found yourself at the mall on Christmas Eve getting a last-minute gift because your online orders never arrived through Canada Post, you weren’t alone.

And for many in BC and Alberta, those packages are still undelivered.

my christmas was ruined because something did not show on Friday AS WAS PAID FOR and its been “Out for Delivery” since the 23rd with no update since. This has been THE WORST XMAS EVER. Thanks, Canada Post. — 𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖌𝖚𝖑𝖆 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖊𝖞 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖛𝖎𝖓☄️🍁🎈 (@CharleyDarvin) December 28, 2022

So despite several people still not having their welfare and disability cheques, which they needed for Christmas, Canada Post isn’t resuming service until tomorrow. So they can have a teensy wee sleep in. — 🦇Haruspexual🦇 (@nataliereed84) December 27, 2022

Man Canada post are the worst ever, my Christmas presents from Ireland to Canada likely be there for Patrick’s day, they are crazy slow, it’s a brutal service. — dcrallying (@dcrookerallying) December 26, 2022

Canada Post tells Daily Hive that service is resuming Wednesday.

“We have all hands on deck, working hard to catch up on the parcel volumes and deliveries that may have been delayed due to the inclement weather last week.”

Depending on where you are, that might mean you see your orders in the coming hours, or days.

“In Alberta, there are currently no backlogs in the plants, however, there are still highway service delays caused by inclement weather that may be impacting parcel deliveries,” Canada Post said.

“In British Columbia, some areas have been working hard to catch up by making deliveries yesterday and resume regular deliveries today.”

A series of storms stalled service throughout the holiday season. In western Canada, the issues began on December 19, through to Christmas weekend.

But while the storms have passed, for now, there were further slowdowns with deliveries: holidays.

“There was no regular collection or delivery of mail on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as the statutory holidays on December 26 and 27,” Canada Post said.

But, before you cancel your plans to wait for the doorbell to ring, service is set to stop again.

January 1 and 2 are also holidays, impacting mail collection and delivery.

“We thank our customers for their ongoing understanding and patience. If customers have questions regarding parcel or mail delivery, they can check our Delivery service alerts webpage or contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).”