Expect to pay more when shipping with Canada Post this holiday season

If you’re shipping with Canada Post this holiday season, expect to pay more for sending parcels.

The Crown mail delivery corporation says rising fuel prices will result in a higher surcharge on shipping costs for packages and parcels leading up to Christmas Day.

As of this week, customers will pay an additional 39.5% in surcharges to send packages domestically. The surcharges continue to creep up. Last week, it was 39% and the week before it was 38.

US and International fuel surcharges will increase by 23%.

“Canada Post manages the largest, most intricate transportation network in Canada,” says the company. “As a transportation company, we are directly impacted by changes in fuel prices. We apply a fuel surcharge on our parcel services based on whether the service is Domestic, USA, International or Priority Worldwide.”

The Crown corporation says surcharges are based on the average price of diesel, as measured by Kalibrate Technologies Ltd. — an independent company that monitors fuel prices in Canada.

Canada Post says it reviews the fuel surcharges and makes adjustments every week.

Domestic services include Priority, Xpresspost, Expedited Parcel, and Regular Parcel. The surcharge will also apply to packages sent to the US and worldwide.