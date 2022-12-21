Extreme cold warnings cover most of Alberta and BC

It’s only the first day of winter, but Western Canada is absolutely gripped by winter weather conditions.

As of Wednesday, December 21, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has dozens of weather warnings for both BC and Alberta.

From Victoria and Vancouver to Calgary and Edmonton, these cities are facing below-seasonal freezing conditions.

While extreme cold poses a risk to everyone for frostbite and hypothermia, folks without proper shelter, young children, older adults, people working or exercising outdoors, and people with chronic illnesses are the most at risk.

Cold-related symptoms to watch out for are shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes, says ECCC.

Weather alerts in BC

Many regions of BC are under extreme weather alerts. On the South Coast, arctic outflow warnings are in place for the following areas:

Fraser Valley

Greater Victoria

Howe Sound

Metro Vancouver

Whistler

In Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, strong outflow winds and cold wind chill values continue to bring bitterly cold temperatures throughout the region from Wednesday through Thursday.

Wind chill values of -25°C to -20°C are expected, while in Fraser Valley East, it’ll be more like -30°C to -25°C.

An arctic front brought a cold airmass to the South Coast, with outflow winds bringing temperatures five to ten degrees below seasonal.

Brrr, very cold weather is on the way beginning this weekend. DYK how to spot the signs of cold injuries? Stay safe by keeping up with alerts & forecasts, dressing warm & seeking shelter when needed.#BCStorm

Alerts: https://t.co/0UBzNN4Fai

Forecasts: https://t.co/ie92rYtnoD pic.twitter.com/f70dmRFCcX — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) December 16, 2022

Weather alerts in Alberta

The entire province is blanketed in weather alerts from ECCC.

In both Calgary and Edmonton, extremely cold wind chill values of minus 40°C or colder are expected to continue throughout the week. It will be the coldest overnight and early morning, with some places seeing wind chill values of -50°C or colder on Wednesday. It’s expected to start warming up by the weekend.

Some of the coldest places on earth are here in Canada, so keep up with the latest from ECCC and stay safe.