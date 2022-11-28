Canada Post employee had more than 500 stolen packages in possession

A Canada Post employee is in trouble after police recovered hundreds of lost packages.

RCMP officials and Canada Post’s postal inspectors raided an employee’s home with an arrest warrant on November 23. The incident occurred in Wainwright, Alberta.

“A significant seizure of stolen property in excess of 500 deliverable items were recovered,” the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit noted in a release.

No criminal code charges have been laid at this point, but the employee is set to make a court appearance in the new year.

Deliverable parcels recovered have been returned to Canada Post in hopes that they will reach their intended recipients.

The Canada Post employee responsible for holding the packages was released soon after the arrest with the condition of appearing in provincial court on January 5, 2023.

Following the arrest, Wainwright RCMP and Canada Post also offered these tips to prevent mail theft:

Pick up your mail every day and as soon as possible after it has been delivered.

If you’re planning a holiday or are unable to retrieve your mail, have someone pick up your mail for you or use Canada Post’s Hold Mail service.

Deposit your outgoing mail close to the scheduled pickup time posted on the mailbox.

Avoid mailing cash, prepaid credit cards or gift cards

Here’s to hoping everyone looking forward to holiday gifts and postcards in the mail this season actually receives them.