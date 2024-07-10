Canada has revealed its men’s basketball roster for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, and it’s likely the strongest collection of talent ever assembled by the nation.

The team has 10 NBA players, including multiple All-Stars, and they figure to be a strong contender for a podium finish.

Stand on Guard 🍁 Proud to announce our 1⃣2⃣ senior men's national team athletes who will represent Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games https://t.co/ggeLwOyJzM — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) July 10, 2024

Below is the full 12-man roster and the league that each player competes in.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (NBA)

RJ Barrett (NBA)

Khem Birch (ACB – Spanish League)

Dillon Brooks (NBA)

Luguentz Dort (NBA)

Melvin Ejim (ACB – Spanish League)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (NBA)

Trey Lyles (NBA)

Jamal Murray (NBA)

Andrew Nembhard (NBA)

Kelly Olynyk (NBA)

Dwight Powell (NBA)

It’s a similar, but better, team to the one that made Canadian history by winning a bronze medal at last summer’s FIBA World Cup. That was the country’s first-ever medal at the tournament and they’ve added more depth since then.

Canada’s strength is clearly in their backcourt. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a two-time First Team All-NBA player and he finished second in MVP voting last season. He’s joined by NBA Champion Jamal Murray as well as solid role players like Andrew Nembhard and Luguentz Dort.

The Canadian backcourt can challenge the top teams, including the United States, in terms of star power. However, the frontcourt is where Canada doesn’t match up quite as well, although veterans like Kelly Olynyk and Dwight Powell have played solid in past international tournaments.

Jordi Fernandéz is leading the team as head coach. He is also head coach for the Brooklyn Nets and he’s worked with the Nigerian national team as well as the Spanish national team in the past.

“When we opened camp in Toronto last week, I challenged each of the players to improve one percent each day, and every day since I’ve witnessed the work and dedication they have put in,” said Fernández in a press release.

“With 17 days to go until our first game of the tournament, that’s an opportunity to get 17% better. From the players to the coaches to the staff, the incredible opportunity ahead of us to do something truly historic for Canada this summer is not lost on anyone.”

A notable absence from the team is Andrew Wiggins, who was originally invited to join the group but decided, along with his NBA team, the Golden State Warriors, not to report. Both Phil and Thomas Scrubb, longtime national team members, are also not on this final roster.

Canada has only ever won one medal in men’s basketball at the Olympics, a silver at the Berlin 1936 Games.

The team has their work cut out for them this year as they’ve been placed in a very hard group. They’ll face Greece, Spain, and Australia in what’s been deemed the “group of death” by many.

The competition starts on July 27 with Canada playing their first game against Greece on that day.