Canada put into "group of death" in Olympic men's basketball

Canada has found out its preliminary opponents for this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympics basketball, and they have a tough road ahead.

Group A includes Australia, Greece, Canada, and Spain. It’s quickly been labelled the “group of death” for the tournament, as every team is in the top 15 of the FIBA rankings.

Australia is ranked fifth across the globe and finished with a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They’re led by NBA veterans like Patty Mills and Joe Ingles, who have extensive experience at the international level.

Spain is always one of the best basketball nations at the Olympics, and they’re expected to be strong once again. They’re currently second in the FIBA rankings. While the official roster has not yet been confirmed, they’ll be led by 39-year-old Rudy Fernandez and a smattering of other NBA and EuroLeague players.

Canada’s final opponent in this group is Greece. The European nation is led by two-time NBA MVP and one-time NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo. “The Greek Freak” is one of the biggest names competing in the tournament and will be a handful for any team to gameplan against. Greece is the lowest-ranked team in this group, coming in at 14 in the FIBA rankings.

While they face a tough challenge in this strong group, Canada has what might be its strongest team ever. The roster is filled with NBA talent from top to bottom, and Canada will be a strong contender to not only make it out of the group but also finish on the podium.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a two-time NBA First-Team member and will be the focal point of Canada’s offence. However, a ton of other solid NBA players, including R.J. Barrett, Dillon Brooks, and Jamal Murray, will help drive the team.

Canada achieved a historic result last summer when they won bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They upset the United States in the final game to earn the nation’s first-ever podium finish at the tournament.

Canada faces off against the United States in a pre-tournament exhibition match on July 10 in Las Vegas. It will pit two of the world’s best countries against each other as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics.