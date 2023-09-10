Canada picks up first-ever men's FIBA World Cup medal with win over USA

It might not have been the colour of medal they hoped for, but Canada still walked away from the 2023 FIBA World Cup-making history for their country.

On Sunday in Manila, Philippines, the Canadian men’s basketball team topped their American rivals in the bronze medal game of the tournament, coming away with a dynamic 127-118 overtime victory to take home third place at this year’s edition of the FIBA World Cup.

While Canada had already registered their best-ever finish at the tournament after a pair of sixth-place marks in 1978 and 1982, beating the Americans was just the cherry on top of a strong game for the red and white.

Dillon Brooks — much-maligned in the NBA over the past season for his various on and off-court battles with star players — led the way for Canada with 39 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 31 and RJ Barrett added 23.

As per Canada Basketball, Brooks’ 39 points were a country record.

39 points for Dillon Brooks. He has surpassed Carl Ridd's near 70-year record for the most points a single game by a Canadian at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup, which was set back in 1954. Truly a performance for the ages.

“It came from a lot — just the outside world not believing in me… I love when guys believe in me and appreciate me as well,” Brooks said postgame, as per Oren Weisfeld.

On the American side of the court, six players hit double digits, but no one topped Anthony Edwards’ 23.

Earlier in the tournament, the team secured their first Olympic berth since 2000 with a massive comeback win over incumbent world No. 1 Spain. En route to their bronze medal, Canada also picked up impressive wins over Slovenia, France, Latvia, and Lebanon, finishing the tournament with an overall record of 6-2 and a sense of optimism heading into next year’s Olympics.