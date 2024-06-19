Canadian teen could be tallest player ever to play in NBA

First making headlines back in 2021 as the world’s tallest teenager, Olivier Rioux is now a man. But that doesn’t mean his growth spurt is over.

Standing 7 feet and 5.33 inches tall at age 15, Rioux committed to the Florida Gators NCAA basketball team this past fall. Since then, he’s already sprouted some more.

According to the Gators’ athletic directory, the 18-year-old is now listed at 7-foot-9, two inches taller than when he entered the program. Meanwhile, the Canadian giant weighs an imposing 290 pounds.

For context, here’s a photo of the Terrebonne, Quebec, native standing inside Montreal’s “Ring” art piece, which spans 30 metres (98 feet), last June.

On the court, Rioux is also nearing professional status, having appeared with Canada’s national team in several FIBA events, including the 2024 U18 FIBA AmeriCup, 2023 U19 World Cup, 2022 U17 World Cup, and 2021 U16 Americas Championship.

Rioux, whose family members are all on the tall side, experienced rapid growth as a baby. By fifth grade, he stood at 5 feet 2 inches. Although doctors predicted he would reach a height of 6 feet 5 inches, he has already surpassed that estimate by more than a foot and a half.

Despite Rioux only beginning his NCAA career, the young centre could be NBA-bound if things go well for him down the stretch.

So, how tall is he by NBA standards?

Well, he’s already a whole foot taller than LeBron James (6-foot-9) and towers over giants like former players Yao Ming (7-foot-6) and Shaquille O’Neal (7-foot-1).

If drafted or signed, Rioux would surpass former Nets and Wizards centre Gheorghe Mureșan (7-foot-7) as the tallest person to ever play in the league.

Once he makes his NCAA debut with Florida, he will become the tallest college basketball player ever.

Here’s hoping his talent grows as quickly as he does.