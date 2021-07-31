Canada wins medley relay swimming bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

The Canadian swimming women are medallists once again, standing third the podium in the 4x100m medley relay event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team of Kylie Masse (backstroke), Sydney Pickrem (breaststroke), Maggie Mac Neil (butterfly), and Penny Oleksiak (freestyle) brought home the bronze medal for Canada with a national record time of 3:52.60.

Hugs all around #Tokyo2020 @OleksiakPenny @Kjmasse @sydneypickrem @mags_swims26 have won the bronze medal, setting a Canadian-record time of three minutes 52.60 seconds in the 4x100m medley race pic.twitter.com/uoyFujFwF6 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

Oleksiak, with her seventh career medal, became the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all time, passing Clara Hughes’ six in cycling and speed skating.

Australia won the gold medal with an Olympic record time of 3:51.60, while the Americans came through with the silver at 3:51.73.

Canada came into the field with the fastest heat in the field, with a time of 3:55.17.

BRONZE FOR CANADA! PENNY HAS DONE IT! #Tokyo2020 @OleksiakPenny is now the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all time with a 7th medal in the 4x100m medley racehttps://t.co/mr4kOrAXr2 pic.twitter.com/P2M8TXgFEL — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

It was the third medal of the Olympics for Masse, Mac Neil and Oleksiak. Masse had won silver in the 100m and 200m backstroke, Mac Neil had won gold in the 100m butterfly and silver in the 4×100 m freestyle relay, and Oleksiak had won a silver alongside Mac Neil on that relay team while winning bronze in the 200m freestyle.

Meanwhile, it was the 24-year-old Pickrem’s first ever Olympic medal.

Taylor Ruck (backstroke) and Kayla Sanchez (freestyle) had raced for Canada in the first place heat a day prior.