Today will be an exceptionally wet – and perhaps miserable – day for folks. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued rainfall warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, including:

Metro Vancouver – North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Fraser Valley – west, including Abbotsford

A frontal system is bringing rain, at times heavy, on Thursday, January 12, during the day and into the night. Total rainfall amounts are expected to be between 50 mm and 100 mm as the rain starts to ease on Friday.

ECCC warns that “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

It’s possible that there could be localized flooding in low-lying areas and possible washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts, said ECCC.

If you’re on the road during a heavy downpour, make sure your lights are on and follow at a safe distance.

In Vancouver, there’s pretty much nothing but rain ahead in the forecast, and between 10 and 20 mm are expected to fall on Thursday.

Be prepared to have a cozy “inside” week.