Canada coach Jesse Marsch calls out Copa America in an epic rant

Canadian men’s soccer head coach Jesse Marsch doesn’t seem to be afraid to say what’s on his mind.

Marsch spoke with reporters yesterday and was asked for his thoughts on a situation involving Team Uruguay, which saw some of their players fighting in the stands. Marsch answered the question before going on an epic rant about the treatment his team has received at Copa America.

“For me, this tournament hasn’t been professional,” Marsch said. “There’s too many gaps in the way. And the treatment and the overall experience from a day-to-day perspective. You know, I watched what happened after the match, and certainly, I don’t know all the details, but certainly, we wouldn’t want anyone’s families or any player’s families to be put in harm’s way.

“But I know if Team Canada would have responded like this, that there would be heavy sanctions because of the treatment that we received in this tournament. The whole time we’ve had our players headbutted, we’ve had racial slurs thrown at our players live and through social media. We’ve been treated like second-class citizens.”

Earlier in the week, Canada fell by a 2-0 final in a game to Argentina. Many Canadian fans criticized Argentina for diving throughout the entirety of the match. Marsch, when giving props to his players in the same rant, seemed to agree with that sentiment.

“They’ve never crossed the line, they’ve never berated referees, they’ve never rolled around on the ground like children looking for calls and yellows from referees.”

Canada will look to leave the Copa America on a high note this evening, as they are set to play Uruguay in the Third Place Match at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Game time is set for 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.