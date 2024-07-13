Messi partners with Vancouver company on new hydration drink

Lionel Messi has partnered with the Vancouver-based Mark Anthony Group on a new hydration drink called Más+.

The Inter Miami star partnered with Más+ in June on the drink, which is considered to be “Positive hydration.”

“Positive Hydration is more of the good, none of the bad,” a statement on the Más+ website reads. “A breakthrough of electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants, with natural flavour, no artificial sweeteners or colours. Unrivalled taste. No compromise. That’s what Leo wants to share with everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Más+ by Messi (@masbymessi)



Meanwhile, Messi, who was partnered with Pepsi for many years, made it quite clear why he chose to partner with Más+.

“Good hydration is essential for our daily lives,” a statement from Messi on the Más+ website reads. “So I went to work on a drink of my own. Más+ has a taste I love, and I’m proud to share it with my family and friends. Because we all deserve to feel like champions in every part of our life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The Mark Anthony Group is one of North America’s successful beverage companies. They have founded some very popular drinks including White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Lemonade. This time, they chose to go with a drink that is more beneficial for athletes such as Messi.

Más+ comes in four different flavours; Más+ Miami Punch is described as a balanced blend of berry flavours with pineapple notes for a refreshing fruit punch taste. Más+ Orange d’Or, meanwhile, is a refreshing orange tangerine flavour with a balanced citrus taste.

Más+ Berry Copa Crush is a blend of berry and cherry flavours, while Más+ Limón Lime League has a fruity, zesty citrus taste.

Messi, who has been regarded by many as the world’s best soccer player for many years, joined the MLS last season after signing a 2.5-year contract with Inter Miami. His presence has been a massive success for the league, as ticket prices have increased significantly.