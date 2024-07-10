SportsSoccerCanada

"Pathetic": Canada soccer fans furious with diving Argentina players

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jul 10 2024, 3:40 pm
"Pathetic": Canada soccer fans furious with diving Argentina players
TSN

The Canadian Men’s National Team shocked the football world as they advanced to the Copa America semifinal in their tournament debut. However, their Cinderella story came to an end on Tuesday night as they were shut out by reigning World Cup champions Argentina.

While Canada was outmatched on the pitch by an uber-talented squad, not everyone was impressed with the play of Argentina, especially when it came to fouls called against Les Rouges.

Referees called a total of five fouls against Argentina throughout their 2-0 victory. In contrast, Canada committed 15 fouls over the 90 minutes.

During the course of the game, soccer fans took to social media to express their frustration, accusing Argentine players of taking dives and embellishing.

“The ref is buying all the shit Argentina are selling,” one frustrated fan wrote.

Another urged officials to start punishing diving.

Meanwhile, fan frustration hit its peak when Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul fell on the pitch, exaggerating the extent of tackles, multiple times.

One X user called the player’s antics “embarrassing.”

Someone else sarcastically asked if he’d recover from a Stephen Eustaquio tackle in which he was barely touched.

One user suggested a rule change based on the repeated incidents, arguing that those caught diving via instant replay should be penalized.

Another jokingly turned the moment Canada midfielder Ismael Kone received a yellow card for tapping the ball into De Paul’s back a Canadian Heritage Minute.

Even Spanish-speaking users got in on the action, making memes of their own.

Finally, one fan offered Canadian players a piece of advice for their next international match, suggesting they use similar tactics.

With 2021 Copa America winners Argentina securing their spot in Sunday’s final, Canada will face the loser of tonight’s Uruguay-Colombia game on Saturday in a bronze medal game.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Soccer
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop