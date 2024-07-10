Canada loses Copa América semi-final heartbreaker to Argentina

Canada’s magical Copa América run has come to an end after a hard-fought 2-0 loss to Argentina in the semi-finals.

Canada had their chances but failed to convert throughout the game. It was a valiant effort against the defending World Cup champions and the number one ranked team in the world.

This is the first time that Canada has ever competed in the prestigious Copa América tournament. Canada will face the loser of the Uruguay-Colombia game on Saturday in a bronze medal game.

Julian Álvarez opened the scoring in the first half for Argentina after he was sprung for a breakaway.

ARGENTINA STRIKES FIRST 🇦🇷 Julian Alvarez opens the scoring to give Argentina a 1-0 lead.#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/wBbN7Uv4cH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 10, 2024

Besides that goal the game had chances both ways as Canada did manage to move forward at times.

Canadian manager Jesse Marsch was not happy with the referees at halftime as he felt like a foul should’ve been called before Argentina scored their opening goal. Marsch was animated on the sideline all game long.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch looks visibly upset as we head into halftime.#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/4UFj5Z0nM1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 10, 2024

Superstar Lionel Messi made it 2-0 in the second half when he deflected a ball into the back of the net. It was the first goal of the tournament for Messi.

ARGENTINA SCORES AGAIN 🇦🇷 Messi extends Argentina's lead to 2-0. #CA2024 pic.twitter.com/ZKpBy8peUu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 10, 2024

Canada showed heart all the way to the final whistle as they continued to push and had several shot attempts. They forced a number of bad turnovers but just couldn’t get it over the finish line.

They lost a key player when Alphonso Davies went down with an apparent leg injury in the second half and was eventually subbed off.

Alphonso Davies appears to have suffered an injury. After struggling to continue playing, he is substituted off the field.#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/tq9kfKpLWv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 10, 2024

The statistics for the game do not look too lopsided as Canada had near 50% possession and a significant number of shot attempts, although much of them having the ball came in the second half when trailing.

Despite the loss today the tournament has been a smashing success for Canada. To not only make the knockout stage but then to win another game and qualify for the semi-finals is a huge accomplishment.

Beating Venezuela in penalties last game is one of the largest accomplishments in Canadian soccer history. It’s a great start to the Jesse Marsch era for the men’s national side.

More than 80,000 people watched today’s game which was held at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.