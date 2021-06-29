On July 1, the City of Surrey will recognize Canada Day with a lineup of Indigenous education, recognition, and cultural sharing.

The organizers of Virtual Surrey Canada Day 2021 are spotlighting the entertainment and cultural practices of Indigenous artists along with multicultural artists. This free online event is intended to celebrate diversity and showcase the best that Canada has to offer.

“The City of Surrey is proud to present international icon Buffy Sainte-Marie and nationally recognized Canadian stars Walk Off the Earth and Jim Cuddy to our virtual stage. I invite you to tune in to our livestream to celebrate incredible Canadian talent and our great country.”

For more than half a century, Cree singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie has been winning awards for her innovative music and advocating for Indigenous people worldwide. She is also the first Indigenous person ever to win an Academy Award.

Indie pop stars Walk Off the Earth are best known for their playful YouTube videos of both their own original songs and covers of other bands’ hits.

Jim Cuddy has long been a favourite on the country rock scene thanks to his many years with Blue Rodeo.

The incredible lineup of entertainment also includes Canadian favourites Bedouin Soundclash, William Prince, JoJo Mason and Celeigh Cardinal. Additional performers include JJ Lavallee, Carsen Gray, Notorious Cree, Road Engine Dreams, Tim Elijah, Davita Marsden & Matthew Stevens, Darcie Brertton, Madelaine McCallum, Renae Morriseau and the Tzokam Traditional Lil’wat Singers, along with Tyler Joe Miller, the Royal Academy of Bhangra, Buni Kor, Ndidi Cascade, Ria Mae and Erica Sigurdson.

Virtual Surrey Canada Day 2021 will feature a land acknowledgement from Kwantlen First Nation. Surrey is situated on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Coast Salish Peoples, including the q̓icə̓ y̓ (Katzie), q̓wɑ:n̓ƛən̓ (Kwantlen) and Semiahma (Semiahmoo) land-based nations.

“We are delighted to support an opportunity for the people of Surrey to celebrate Canada Day in a safe way in 2021,” Alan Davis, president of Kwantlen Polytechnic University, said in a statement.

“Having moved most of our classes online during the pandemic, we know firsthand that virtual experiences, while different, are a valuable way of bringing people together to build and strengthen the bonds of friendship and community. We look forward to celebrating the pride and diversity of Canada and the City of Surrey this coming Canada Day.”

More information about Virtual Surrey Canada Day 2021 is available online.

When: July 1, 2021

Time: Family Show 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Evening Show 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Facebook and YouTube Live

Info: Available online