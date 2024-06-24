Parking rates at Whistler Village set to see hikes on Canada Day

Rates for vehicle parking at the Day Lots of Whistler Village will see some relatively high increases starting this summer — especially for all-day and frequent users.

The new rates go into effect on Canada Day, July 1, 2024, across all five Day Lots owned and operated by the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

For Day Lots 1, 2, and 3, the hourly parking rates will remain at $3 per hour, but daily rates will go up from $14 to $18 per day, monthly rates will go up from $72 to $108 per month, and the oversize vehicle daily rate will go up from $28 to $36 per day.

As for Day Lots 4 and 5, the hourly rate will also remain at $2.50 per hour, but there will be a daily rate increase from $8 to $10 per day, a monthly rate increase from $25 to $40 per month for Whistler residents and employees, and a daily rate increase for buses from $25 to $40 per day.

Residents and employees can add multiple plates to their permit to create a carpool pass, but only one plate/vehicle is permitted to be parked at any given time within Day Lots 4 and 5.

These measures aim to reduce private vehicle use and help fund service improvements to Whistler’s BC Transit-operated public transit bus system, and the growing costs of operating and maintaining the Day Lots.

“Raising parking rates means drivers bear the cost of personal vehicles, contributing toward helping us evolve and expand our transportation options for everyone. The alternative would be having all taxpayers bear the brunt of the cost of this much-needed climate action infrastructure,” reads the municipal government’s rationale for the fee increases.

“Paying for parking also helps remind us to try and reduce our environmental footprint, which is crucial to be able to meet our GHG reduction goals by 2030 as we face the climate crisis.”

The July 2024 changes follow last year’s decrease in the resident and employee monthly pass from $36 to $25 per month in Day Lots 4 and 5. There was also a shift to year-round parking rates across all Day Lots.

The municipal government has an aim of achieving 50% of all trips within Whistler to be by public transit, walking, and/or cycling by 2030.

“We know rate increases are never a welcome sight, especially with our current high cost of living. We hope this will encourage you to take advantage of our affordable transit and active transportation options or consider carpooling when you can,” continues the rationale.