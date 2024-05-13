Canada hires former Premier League coach to run men's national team

Canada Soccer has got their man.

In a video posted to social media today, the men’s national team announced they’d hired former Premier League and MLS coach Jesse Marsch as their new head coach.

Marsch most recently coached for Leeds from 2022-23, with previous stops at a trio of clubs with the same owner: RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, the New York Red Bulls, and the Montreal Impact.

Marsch was first linked to the job in an article published on April 25 by Nizaar Kinsella in the UK-based outlet The Standard.

Marsch will be meeting the media today alongside Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue at a virtual press conference.

“Jesse is a transformational leader who will drive progress for our men’s national team – and for Canadian soccer more broadly – as we enter the most important time in the domestic history of our sport,” Blue said in a statement.

A native of Racine, Wisconsin, Marsch played 14 seasons in the MLS as a midfielder before beginning his coaching career. He made two appearances for the US men’s national team, while also featuring as an assistant coach for their 2010 FIFA World Cup side that made the tournament’s final 16.

Canada is a co-host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which guarantees them an automatic spot in the tournament. Earlier this year, they also qualified for Copa America, taking place this summer across 14 American cities.

“The combination of the new leadership inside of Canada Soccer coupled with the potential of this dynamic player pool has inspired me, and I am ready and eager to take on this massive responsibility. My excitement and anticipation to get started are immense. One of my main goals will be to help unite the soccer community in Canada to support our efforts to be successful on and off the pitch. All in for 2026!” Marsch said in a statement.

Canada was most recently coached by interim manager Mauro Biello, who took over in August 2023 when John Herdman departed to take over Toronto FC. Herdman had been at the job since 2018, transitioning from coaching the Canadian women’s national team.

Under Herdman, Canada qualified for its first FIFA World Cup since 1986. However, it dropped all three results in the group stage and scored just one goal across three matches in Qatar.

More to come…