Canada's border restrictions extended until at least November 21

Canada is extending its current COVID-19 border restrictions until at least November 21, the country’s federal health agency announced Sunday.

Health Canada tweeted on September 19 that all current rules to enter Canada will stay in place for at least another two months.

Travellers have been allowed to enter Canada for tourism and other discretionary reasons since September 7, but they must prove they’re immunized and present a recent COVID-19 test. As of today, that’s not changing anytime soon.

(1/5) The current Canadian border restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect until November 21, 2021.

Travellers‘ vaccines must be on the list of those approved by Health Canada, which currently includes Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Other popular vaccines, such as the Chinese Sinovac and Russian Sputnik shots, are not currently accepted.

In addition to waiting 14 days after a second dose, people age five and up hoping to enter Canada must bring a negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of their scheduled departure time. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

If someone recently had COVID-19 and recovered, they can submit a positive test result from 180 to 14 days before departure and be exempt from the negative test requirement.

Documentation about COVID-19 tests should be submitted electronically through the ArriveCan app.

Returning Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and travellers with essential reasons to enter do not have to be fully vaccinated, but they must complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine for their first two weeks in Canada.