Canada reopens borders to fully vaccinated international travellers

Canada has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers as of September 7 at midnight.

International travellers who have received at least two doses of a Health Canada authorized COVID-19 vaccine are now allowed on Canadian soil for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated no longer need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

As of now, Canada has approved four COVID-19 vaccines for travel: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca.

Fully vaccinated US travellers have been allowed in Canada since August 9 as part of the country’s border reopening plan outlined in July.

Visitors can enter Canada via land or air borders as long as they’ve completed a pre-arrival COVID-19 test and submitted their documents via the ArriveCAN app. Travellers won’t need to take another COVID-19 test when they enter Canada unless they’ve been randomly selected.

Canada has extended its ban on direct flights from India until September 21 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Travellers coming to Canada from an indirect route are still required to get a negative pre-departure COVID-19 molecular test from a country other than India before landing in Canada.

International visitors with children and unvaccinated kids (under the age of 12) travelling with parents or guardians will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine but must meet all COVID-19 testing requirements.

All unvaccinated children will be required to be included with their parents or guardian passengers in the AriveCAN app submission.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 will still have to follow all testing and quarantine requirements, even if they are accompanied by adults who have been fully vaccinated.

With files from Megan Devlin