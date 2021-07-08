Richmond officially launches seven new pop-up picnic areas

Everybody loves a pop-up picnic, so it’s a good thing the City of Richmond has launched several new areas to devour eats and drinks al fresco.

There are a total of seven new designated areas boasting 31 picnic tables in Central Richmond and Steveston.

Here’s where you can find the new open-air spaces:

Aberdeen Centre

Lansdowne Centre (two locations)

CF Richmond Centre

Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site

Steveston Town Square Park (next to the Post Office)

Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site

Folks are invited to head to these destinations to dine on the specially designed tables created by Richmond artists.

Each table aims to reflect what makes Richmond so special, highlighting the multi-cultural and dynamic nature of the city.

The picnic tables will be available for use until September. Be sure to check them out while they are still here!

