Cleese comedy scion performing at Just For Laughs Vancouver next week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 9 2023, 6:49 pm
Cleese comedy scion performing at Just For Laughs Vancouver next week
Just For Laughs Vancouver/Instagram | Camilla Cleese (@jeffurrea/Instagram)
Just For Laughs Vancouver is back for another year of side-splitting events from February 16 to 25, and one of comedy’s funniest families will be represented during the festival.

Camilla Cleese, daughter of the legendary John Cleese, will be performing at Sunset Comedy at the Loft Lounge on Thursday, February 16.

The Los Angeles-based comedian, actor, writer and producer joins an all-star lineup for the Best of the West event presented by Chill Pill Comedy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Cleese (@camillacleese)

Cleese has appeared on programs such as @midnightThe One Show, and The Manny. She also is a regular performer at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

It was recently announced that John and Camilla Cleese are heading up a reboot of the iconic comedy series, Fawlty Towers, with the father-daughter duo set to write and star.

Joining Cleese for Sunset Comedy on February 16 are acclaimed comedians Talie Perry, Sophia Johnson, Greta Lin, Steev Letts, Jane Stanton, and Harmeet Singh Kohli.

Sophia Johnson

Sophia Johnson (Sunset Comedy/Submitted)

A brand-new lineup of comics will take the stage at the Loft Lounge on February 23. Treat yourself to a night of laughs with Dino Archie, Andrea Jin, Julie Kim, Chris Griffin, Randy J, M’beth Schoenfeld, Talie Perry and Sophia Johnson.

Dino Archie

Dino Archie (Sunset Comedy/Submitted)

Sunset Comedy at Just For Laughs Vancouver

When: February 16 and 23, 2023
Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 8 pm
Where: The Loft Lounge – 1184 Denman Street, Vancouver
Cost: $22, purchase online

