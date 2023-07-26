Calgary man found dead near BC's Shambhala Music Festival

RCMP has announced that the body of a man was discovered on Monday in the Salmo River.

The body was found one day after the Shambhala Music Festival by divers contracted by the festival to clear garbage from the river.

Divers recovered the man from the river and brought him to shore. Life-saving efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as a 43-year-old male from Calgary. It is unclear whether he was attending the electronic music festival which ran from Thursday to Sunday.

Police do not suspect foul play and believe the man appears to have drowned.

Daily Hive has reached out to the RCMP and the Shambhala Music Festival for a comment and will update the story when more information is provided.

The death comes over 10 years since the last high profile incident at the festival, where a 23-year-old male died from a drug overdose at the event in 2012.