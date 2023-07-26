BC has THREE new millionaires after last night's Lotto Max draw

The Lotto Max draw on Tuesday night saw three people in BC become millionaires, including one person who won $35 million.

According to BCLC, a ticket purchased in Kamloops for last night’s draw matched all seven winning numbers along with a ticket purchased in Alberta to split the $70 million jackpot — a whopping $35 million each.

But that wasn’t the only BC winner as two tickets — one sold in Vancouver and one sold in Delta – each won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million.

Another ticket sold in Shuswap split a Maxmillions prize with a player in Ontario, scoring $500,000.

If you hold a winning ticket, you have exactly one year to come forward and claim your prize.

The actual location where the winning lottery ticket was sold, as well as the winners’ names, will be released after they come forward.

This year alone, BC lotto players have redeemed more than $141 million in winnings from Lotto Max.

The jackpot has now reset to $28 million, and the next draw will take place on Friday, July 28.