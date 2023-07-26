New bike lanes coming to Richmond City Centre and Steveston Highway

Artistic rendering of the multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists along Steveston Highway. (City of Richmond)

The federal government has announced $4.1 million in new funding towards expanding and improving the bike lane network within Richmond City Centre.

This will enable the City of Richmond to carry out its plans with implementing its network of four km of new additional protected bike lanes and multi-use pathways.

The total project carries a total cost of $6.8 million, with the municipal government also contributing $2.13 million and TransLink covering $600,000. The federal contribution comes from the federal government’s $400-million, five-year active transportation fund beginning in 2021.

In addition to new bike lanes and pathways, the investment will be used to improve crosswalks and lighting.

“Active transportation reduces the need for vehicles in our growing City Centre. That results in less traffic, a cleaner environment and safer access to work, shopping and recreation. When complete, the City Centre Cycling Network will be yet another example of why Richmond is one of the region’s most accessible and sustainable cities,” said Richmond mayor Malcolm Brodie in a statement.

Last month, Richmond City Council also approved a $2.5 million budget increase for its plan to build a four-km-long, multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists along the south side of Steveston Highway between No. 2 Road and Shell Road in South Richmond. It will be physically separated from vehicle traffic, with this arterial roadway seeing volumes of over 43,000 vehicles per day.

The space for the three-metre-wide, multi-use pathway is achieved by narrowing the width of Steveston Highway’s four vehicle lanes.

This project, first envisioned over a decade ago, now carries a total cost of $11.5 million, with about 50% secured through external funding.

The Steveston Highway route option for an east-west bike route across South Richmond was selected due to its fewer driveway conflicts, fewer tree impacts, shorter route length, and lowest cost, compared to the alternative Williams Road route options, which were not supported by TransLink.