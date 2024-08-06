NewsWeatherCanada

"Our windows are broken": Hail the size of hen eggs wreaks havoc in Calgary

Aug 6 2024, 3:06 pm
@magicbeans77/X | @CDAinsworth/X

A hail storm that tore through Calgary Monday evening damaged homes and the Calgary International Airport, with up to hen egg-sized hail striking some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says during the afternoon and evening, an area of severe thunderstorms developed over southern Alberta and moved to the east, producing significant and damaging hail, strong winds and heavy rain.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed large hailstones smashing windows in the city, primarily in the north section of the city, along with hitting the YYC airport.

Alberta is no stranger to getting smacked by major hail storms, particularly Calgary, with a storm striking back in 2021 causing an estimated $600 million in insured damage.

ECCC stated in its weather summary of the event that it received many reports of hail damage in Calgary, along with localized flooding.

Hail reports include:

  • Baseball size south of Queenstown
  • Tennis ball size near Mossleigh
  • Hen egg size in Calgary
  • Hen egg size near Cochrane
  • Golf ball size in Lyalta
  • Golf ball size in Strathmore
  • Ping pong ball size in Lake Louise
  • Toonie size in Delacour
  • Nickel size in Okotoks

Wind gusts were also reported during the weather event, with 100 km/h gusts near Tilley, 93 km/h gusts in Mossleigh, 91 km/h gusts in Rainier, 89 km/h gusts in Diamond Valley and 81 km/h gusts in Champion.

ECCC meteorologists are asking for any pictures of damage caused by these events, and if you have any information regarding this event, call 1-800-239-0484, email [email protected], or post with #abstorm.

The federal weather agency added that the summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

