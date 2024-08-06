A hail storm that tore through Calgary Monday evening damaged homes and the Calgary International Airport, with up to hen egg-sized hail striking some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says during the afternoon and evening, an area of severe thunderstorms developed over southern Alberta and moved to the east, producing significant and damaging hail, strong winds and heavy rain.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed large hailstones smashing windows in the city, primarily in the north section of the city, along with hitting the YYC airport.

We can confirm there has been damage to YYC’s terminal building due to hail and heavy rainfall. At this time we are prioritizing the safety of all guests and staff and clearing the impacted areas. We are currently assessing the damage and its impact to operations. #abstorm — YYC (@FlyYYC) August 6, 2024

Large hail at Calgary International Airport video taken by Arrick VanderPloeg #abstorm pic.twitter.com/yLhrHZ4Sx1 — Brandon Houck ⚡️ (@HouckisPokisewx) August 6, 2024

Here is North East Calgary hail approximately 10 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/9ISVkCdmIc — Ekrem Sahin (@derkenarji) August 6, 2024

That was insane. #abstorm Trees, porches, siding and cars are heavily damaged in Evanston. pic.twitter.com/ldwCMeORVu — Renee Cousins (@nonarKitten) August 6, 2024

Came down pretty good here. First few at the start were larger than ice cubes (from a large tray), luckily no windows broke – but sure sounded like they might. #abstorm #yyc pic.twitter.com/xcVvtxgbaJ — Chris Ainsworth (@CDAinsworth) August 6, 2024

Alberta is no stranger to getting smacked by major hail storms, particularly Calgary, with a storm striking back in 2021 causing an estimated $600 million in insured damage.

ECCC stated in its weather summary of the event that it received many reports of hail damage in Calgary, along with localized flooding.

Hail reports include:

Baseball size south of Queenstown

Tennis ball size near Mossleigh

Hen egg size in Calgary

Hen egg size near Cochrane

Golf ball size in Lyalta

Golf ball size in Strathmore

Ping pong ball size in Lake Louise

Toonie size in Delacour

Nickel size in Okotoks

Wind gusts were also reported during the weather event, with 100 km/h gusts near Tilley, 93 km/h gusts in Mossleigh, 91 km/h gusts in Rainier, 89 km/h gusts in Diamond Valley and 81 km/h gusts in Champion.

ECCC meteorologists are asking for any pictures of damage caused by these events, and if you have any information regarding this event, call 1-800-239-0484, email [email protected], or post with #abstorm.

The federal weather agency added that the summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.