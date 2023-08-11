5 places to watch the Perseid meteor shower around Calgary this weekend

The Perseid meteor shower is going to peak this weekend in Calgary, and with up to 90 meteors per hour, it’s going to be an incredible show!

The best places to stargaze are far away from the city. To avoid as much light pollution as possible, some popular spots include Jasper’s dark sky preserve and Cypress Hill’s dark sky preserve.

For those who want to catch a glimpse of the stars but don’t have the time or resources to escape too far out of the city, we’ve found a couple of great spots in Calgary to head to and some others that aren’t any further than 30 minutes outside of city limits!

Nose Hill Park

What: Nose Hill Park is a popular spot for many to visit in the city and for good reason! It’s got a fantastic lookout and has over 11 square kilometres of wide open land within city limits.

The stars won’t be quite as bright as they will be outside of the city, but it’s far enough from the lights of downtown to still get a view, and the lookout has the perfect elevation for a great full view of the sky.

Where: Nose Hill Park, 6465 14th Street NW, Calgary

Okotoks Big Rock

What: Looking south of the city, Okotoks is another great option to take in the astral show. We recommend stopping at the Okotoks Erratic. Not only is it further away from the city lights, but it is also a fantastic backdrop to the meteor shower.

Where: Okotoks Erratic, AB-7, Diamond Valley

Diamond Valley

What: The newly merged towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley have formed into the town of Diamond Valley and offer picturesque views of the foothills.

The stunning drive out on its own is worth the trip. There are plenty of places both inside and just outside the town to stop and set up your stargazing chairs.

Where: The intersection of Highway 22 (Cowboy Trail) and Highway 7

Weaselhead Flats

What: Weaselhead Flats covers 237 hectares of land and is a great spot to catch the stars in Calgary. Keep in mind the park hours, which are open between 5 am and 11 pm daily. You can squeeze in an hour or two of stargazing at night, but it might be best to head out before sunrise.

Where: 37th Street SW & 66th Avenue Southwest

Crossfield

What: Crossfield is just north of Calgary and offers spectacular views of the sky. We recommend driving to the ponds to take in the stars but don’t forget the bug spray!

Where: Crossfield is located on Highway 2A, 43 kilometres north of Calgary