So ritzy: This $3.6M Calgary home might be the most stylish in YYC

A home that is currently under construction might be the most stylish in Calgary, with a stunning shape and lovely views.

The home at 4708 Elbow Drive SW is listed for $3,590,000 and is scheduled to be completed by early fall. It will be furnished with over $200,000 worth of stuff across its nearly 4,000 square feet of living space.

Its listing touts that it will have “breathtaking views of Calgary’s downtown skyline showcasing striking architecture with clean lines and geometric shapes” perched atop a hill.

The kitchen sounds totally dazzling, with an oversized island, butler’s pantry, and top-of-the-line Wolf and Sub Zero fully integrated appliances.

You can explore the home by the centre floating staircase with steel monorail or alternately ride the elevator, which conveniently services all floors. Who doesn’t love a little elevator ride?

The top floor holds a loft space and outdoor balcony perfect for morning coffees or a little evening cocktail. The main bedroom is massive and includes a safe room, an oversized ensuite, and an expansive custom closet.

The ensuite has oversize porcelain slab tiles and newly released Brizo Allaria brilliance black onyx and matte black plumbing fixtures, chromatherapy tub and a heated towel drawer. How lux!

Moving down to the lower level, you’ll stumble upon an entertaining space and custom bar with unobstructed views of the expansive garage, “perfect for displaying your collection of automobiles,” the listing added. We bet whoever has the cash on hand to buy this place must have a *very* nice collection of vehicles and toys.

A final unique feature of the property is a separate structure that can be used as a home office, yoga space, home gym or anything you can really think of.