Cadence Cafe opens inside of Cadence Fitness Studio in Vancouver
Jun 6 2023, 6:22 pm
Good news for fit folks who also happen to enjoy plant-based eats, as Cadence Cafe has just opened inside the Cadence Fitness Studio.
Located at 1644 West 6th Avenue, in the Fairview/South Granville area, Cadence softly opened its doors to the public this week, on June 5.
Offering locally made plant-based meals and baked goods, including treats from To Live For Bakery, this hidden little spot is the perfect pre- or post-workout destination.
View this post on Instagram
Cadence also offers coffee beverages (including an iced coffee with cold foam) and house-made freezies and popsicles.
Cadence offers food and drinks to go, as well as a few picnic tables outside.
Cadence Cafe
Address: 1644 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver