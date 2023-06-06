Good news for fit folks who also happen to enjoy plant-based eats, as Cadence Cafe has just opened inside the Cadence Fitness Studio.

Located at 1644 West 6th Avenue, in the Fairview/South Granville area, Cadence softly opened its doors to the public this week, on June 5.

Offering locally made plant-based meals and baked goods, including treats from To Live For Bakery, this hidden little spot is the perfect pre- or post-workout destination.

Cadence also offers coffee beverages (including an iced coffee with cold foam) and house-made freezies and popsicles.

Cadence offers food and drinks to go, as well as a few picnic tables outside.

Address: 1644 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

