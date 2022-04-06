On Monday, Slickity Jim’s – the much-loved Vancouver brunch spot that has been around for the last 25 years – broke the news that it’s pulling the plug.

With the closure imminent, it looks like the restaurant is looking to keep the spirit of Slick’s alive by sharing its artwork with the community.

In an Instagram post made Tuesday morning, the Chat and Chew joint shared that “now that the cat is out of the bag, we wanted to let y’all know we are selling off all the art.”

Anyone hoping to have a bit of Vancouver dining history in their living room will be able to stop by the Main Street address and stake their claim on a favourite piece.

Mike Zalman, owner of Slickity Jim’s, tells Dished, “the art sale is the cornucopia of the pieces I have collected over the many years that I couldn’t even begin to count. The collection of these pieces kind of tells the story of Slickity Jim’s.”

From impressionist portraits of random historical figures to washed out 70s landscapes to disembodied mannequin heads, the breakfast spot was known for its eclectic vibe – one of the things we’ll miss about it.

Zalman has run the joint, with its four incarnations, since he was 27 years old.

“No circumstance has made us close, so I don’t look on this as a negative. After 25 years [of] running a restaurant, it’s time for something new.”

He says diners can come by on Sunday, either during brunch or in the evening, to say goodbye to the staff and peruse the artwork, which “they can take right off the walls.”

You can also email the restaurant and reserve a piece if you have a particular work in mind.

Zalman says that each piece holds a memory: “The puzzle with one missing piece, the paint by number horse, some needlepoint, matadors for everyone.”

“I want to keep them all – they have been like family to me – but it’s time to let them go.”

Slickity Jim’s last day of service will be this Sunday, April 10.