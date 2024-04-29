T&T meat and vegetable products recalled due to Listeria concerns

Several meat and vegetable products sold at T&T are being recalled in Canada due to possible Listeria contamination.

Health Canada has issued a recall for products from three brands – Kingwuu, T&T Kitchen and Juewei – primarily in Alberta and BC, though products could have possibly been sold in other provinces and territories.

Among the recalled products are Kingwuu cold beef and offal, cold pork head, and spicy stir-fried pork shreds.

Several T&T Kitchen products were also recalled, including spicy duck neck, spicy duck collarbone, spicy duck tongues, spicy duck head, spicy goose gizzards, spicy beef tripes and spicy duck esophagus.

Juewei brand products that are being recalled are spicy duck neck, spicy chicken feet, spicy duck feet, spicy duck head, spicy duck tongue, spicy chicken wing tip, spicy quail eggs, spicy tofu skin, spicy edamame and spicy beancurd skin.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating the products, and more could be recalled.

The recall was triggered by Juewei Food, but no illnesses associated with the products have been reported.

However, if you do have any of the recalled products, you shouldn’t use them and instead either throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

While food contaminated with Listeria might not look or smell spoiled, it can still make you sick. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches, and neck stiffness.

The elderly, people with weakened immune systems and those who are pregnant are particularly at risk.