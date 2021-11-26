Vancouver’s original holiday light display is back, and it’s even more magical than we remembered.

The VanDusen Festival of Lights officially opens on Friday, November 26, and Daily Hive got a sneak peek at what you can expect.

This year, 15 acres of the garden have been transformed into an Instagram-worthy wonderland of lights.

There’s a suggested pathway that takes you along the highlight reel of the garden, where you can be sure to see every major installation and activation – each more breathtaking than the last.

As you head out to explore the garden, make sure you have the map handy on your phone.

Here are some of the biggest highlights at this year’s event:

Grotto A Glow

This purple cave of light is an iconic must-see every year at VanDusen, and it’s shining brighter than ever.

Roses Are…

Get your pictures of the Rose Garden ASAP because this new, modern installation will be packed with people trying to capture their perfect IG moment.

Illuminated stream

This hypnotic illuminated river has lights inside the water to make it feel like you’re on another planet.

PrisMagic Maples

Rainbow lights wrapping around trees and spreading out like routes are a beautiful and trippy display.

You can also indulge in Fireside Fondue, Cin City Mini Donuts, mulled wine, and more across five different food and beverage areas in the gardens.

Take a look at our mini-tour for a better look at what you’ll find in the garden this year:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Rose (@sarahrosewords)

When: November 26, 2021, to January 3, 2022

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online only, $17.50 for adults