Vancouver police officers sent to hospital after crash on Broadway

A crash between a car and an unmarked police cruiser has left three people hurt and heavy delays in Vancouver.

The crash happened Monday morning on Burrard Street and West Broadway in Vancouver, forcing the busy intersection to be closed as of 6:45 am.

#VPDscanner: A collision occurred this morning between an unmarked #VPD car & a civilian vehicle, closing the intersection of W Broadway & Burrard St.

Two officers & the driver of the other vehicle have been taken to hospital w/non-life-threatening injuries. Invest on-going. pic.twitter.com/i3BNeGr7OQ — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 11, 2023

Photos from the scene showed heavily damaged vehicles up on the sidewalks, one of the vehicles a black four-door car believed to be the unmarked police cruiser involved.

The 99-B Line was among the routes forced to detour around the scene, however, TransLink posted on social media that the routes were resuming service through that spot as of 8:30 am.

#RiderAlert Update: 99 UBC B-Line detour is now cleared. Service is returning back to regular route. Thank you for your patience. ^kv — TransLink BC (@TransLink) September 11, 2023

The injuries to the two police officers and the civilian are described as non-life threatening, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.