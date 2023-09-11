NewsTransportationCrime

Vancouver police officers sent to hospital after crash on Broadway

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
Sep 11 2023, 4:08 pm
Vancouver police officers sent to hospital after crash on Broadway
LeonWang/Shutterstock

A crash between a car and an unmarked police cruiser has left three people hurt and heavy delays in Vancouver.

The crash happened Monday morning on Burrard Street and West Broadway in Vancouver, forcing the busy intersection to be closed as of 6:45 am.

Photos from the scene showed heavily damaged vehicles up on the sidewalks, one of the vehicles a black four-door car believed to be the unmarked police cruiser involved.

The 99-B Line was among the routes forced to detour around the scene, however, TransLink posted on social media that the routes were resuming service through that spot as of 8:30 am.

The injuries to the two police officers and the civilian are described as non-life threatening, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

+ News
+ Transportation
+ Crime
