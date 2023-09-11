NewsTransportation

Semi rollover in North Vancouver leads to traffic mess along Highway 1 (PHOTOS)

Sep 11 2023, 3:48 pm
North Vancouver RCMP/X

Monday morning commuters faced heavy delays in North Vancouver as a result of a semi rollover on Highway 1.

North Vancouver RCMP said the crash happened on Highway 1 westbound around 7 am at the Mountain Highway exit, and that the right lane was closed as a result.

Photos shared from the scene depict a semi-trailer with its load spilled along the side of the highway.

“Right lane is closed. One lane remains open. Heavy traffic remains in the area. Use detour if possible. Updates will be provided once available,” the post from North Vancouver RCMP reads in part.

The traffic impacts of the incident led to heavy congestion throughout the region, through to Vancouver and Burnaby.

This is a developing story.

