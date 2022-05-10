Dog possibly involved in dump truck collision that killed Burnaby teenager

There are questions about whether a dog might have played a role in a collision between a teenager and a dump truck in Burnaby last week that left a 14-year-old girl dead.

The girl was hit on 11th Avenue between 18th Street and 15th Street on May 5 while she was walking home from school.

Mounties in Burnaby have released an update on the investigation, urging people not to jump to conclusions as footage secured by police has caused speculation about a dog possibly being involved.

Corporal Mike Kalanj stated they are going over surveillance video from the area and says there’s no indication the dog was “behaving dangerously or had previously been the subject of any complaints to police.”

“We are asking people not to jump to conclusions as our officers continue to gather necessary evidence,” he said.

Update: Burnaby RCMP investigating collision that has resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girlhttps://t.co/gKOQRxQqrj pic.twitter.com/ed1Cer1DR2 — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) May 9, 2022

Speed and driver impairment are not believed to be factors, and the driver of the commercial vehicle, a dump truck pulling a dump trailer, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

In addition, the truck company involved continues to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

In a statement, Cpl. Brett Cunningham told the public that police understand “a tragic incident like this will be felt widely throughout the community.”

“Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death,” he said.

Did you see something or capture footage related to this incident? Reach out to Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.